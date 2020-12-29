Moffat County Search and Rescue taking applications for new members

Members of Moffat County Search and Rescue participate in training with Classic Air in mid-December in Moffat County.



As avalanche season and winter recreation heats up in Moffat County, the volunteer Search and Rescue unit is currently accepting applications for new members for 2021.

According to SAR Captain Barry Barnes, Moffat County’s outfit currently has 15 active members, but is hoping to push closer to 24-25 members in 2021.

“The more members we can get, the better,” Barnes said. “If we can get to 24 or 25 members, that’s great. It’s hard for people to get away; they have jobs, they have their families, so we don’t have a whole lot of people on missions when we have them. But the more the merrier.”

According to Barnes, there are no real requirements for applying to SAR in Moffat County. While applicants need to be certified in first aid, CPR and Incident Command Training (ICT), there are no field requirements for application.

“You don’t have to be an EMT – although it helps, certainly – to apply, and you don’t have to have any real skilled training in the field,” Barnes said. “We do all on-the-job training, and most of the veteran SAR members take the new ones under their wings and help train them.”

Barnes added that Moffat County SAR works closely with other SAR groups in surrounding counties and states, which opens up the opportunity for more training and certifications.

The all-volunteer nonprofit SAR team works under the direction of the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, providing Search and Rescue operations for Moffat County.

Applications can be obtained from the front office at the Moffat County Public Safety Center. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, and a background check is required.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com