Moffat County Search and Rescue pulls stranded man from ravine near Duffy Mountain

Moffat County Search and Rescue rescued a man stranded in a ravine near Duffy Mountain Saturday, Jan. 2 (Courtesy Photo / Moffat County Search and Rescue)



Moffat County’s Search and Rescue pulled a stranded man from a ravine near Duffy Mountain Saturday afternoon. The man reportedly was suffering from hypothermia and had bad frostbite, according to SAR Captain Barry Barnes.

SAR sent four members to rescue the man near Duffy Mountain Saturday, using a snow machine and a Ranger with snow tracks, Barnes said.

“We’re not sure what the gentleman was doing out there, but he was able to call 911 after being stranded for a couple days,” Barnes said.

