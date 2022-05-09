Moffat County schools, superintendent part ways effective immediately

Joel Sheridan, left, addresses the Moffat County Board of Education on Monday after the board voted to appoint Sheridan as the interim superintendent.

MCSD via Zoom

Citing irreconcilable differences, the Moffat County Board of Education has decided to end Superintendent Scott Pankow’s employment with the district.

In a 6-1 decision at a special meeting Monday night, school board members approved a separation agreement with Pankow. During the meeting, school board president Jo Ann Baxter said Pankow had already signed the document.

Details of the separation agreement were not available Monday night. JoBeth Tupa cast the only dissenting vote. Before the board’s decision, some school board members expressed their displeasure with the situation.

“I just want to say, I’m not a fan of this, but I can’t always have it my way,” Krystal Fedinec said. “I have lost a lot of respect for some of mankind at this point, but I think we have to look at the big picture and do what’s best for our students more than anything. Like I said, I’m not a fan, but I’ll do what’s best for the school for our kids.”

Fedinec wasn’t alone with her frustration as board member Cindy Looper added that she too was not happy it had come to this before Baxter responded to their comments.

“I don’t think any of us are happy that it’s come to this, and our unhappiness varies from person to person,” Baxter told her colleagues. “Some people are not happy with the settlement agreement. Some people are not with the performance of the superintendent, but we still have to think in terms of what Krystal said about going forward for our school district and for our community and, most of all, for our students.”

After the decision, Baxter read a statement on the board’s behalf that she said had been agreed to by attorneys representing Pankow and the district prior to the meeting.

Moffat County Superintendent Scott Pankow.



“Mr. Pankow’s departure was not related to any sort of gross misconduct or behavior issue, but is simply the result of irreconcilable differences between him and the board of education,” Baxter said as she read the statement aloud. “Personnel issues are complex and require delicacy, and the board will not comment further on the reasons for the separation.”

In the statement, the board members continued by saying they “expect and hope that Mr. Pankow will find future success elsewhere as his career continues. As we have said previously, every decision we make is with the successful education and nurture of our students as our guiding directive, and this is no different.”

In subsequent actions, the school board voted unanimously to appoint Joel Sheridan as the interim superintendent and then approved a firm to conduct the search for a permanent replacement.

In the statement, the board commended Sheridan, a Craig resident who previously served the district as principal of the high school in the 1990s and as assistant superintendent in the 2000s.

According to the board’s statement, Sheridan’s contract extends through June, though that timeline could be extended as the district searches for a permanent superintendent.

“In the meantime, we are grateful for Dr. Sheridan’s willingness to step in and be a bridge to our future,” the school board’s statement reads.

Accepting the interim role, Sheridan said he believes better communication can solve many problems. He promised to work to ensure the district meets state and federal requirements, while “setting the table” for the next superintendent and leadership team.

Pankow’s departure comes with just weeks remaining in the school year. The last day of school for Moffat County students is May 26 and graduation is set for May 28.