Moffat County School safety gets charged up with grant from Operation Round Up

CRAIG — School safety is set to get a boost after Yampa Valley Electric Association – Operation Round Up program awarded The Memorial Regional Health Foundation a $1,700 grant in support of their children's health and wellness program with the Moffat County School District.

"The MRH Foundation appreciates the Operation Round-up support and assistance in building a healthy school district within Moffat County,” said MRH Foundation Director Eva Peroulis.

The donation will help purchase a new Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machine for one of the schools within the district.

The AED will assist in sudden cardiac arrest emergencies.

“Our object is to keep the school facilities safe,” Peroulis said. “It will also provide support during school-sponsored sporting events.”

The MRH Foundation has also submitted grants to other funding entities to gain support to place an AED at each of the district’s schools.