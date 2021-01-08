Moffat County School District’s Board of Education lays groundwork to negotiate with Superintendent Pankow

The Moffat County School Board has entered into negotiations with interim Superintendent Scott Pankow to make him the full time superintendent.

The President of the board, Jo Ann Baxter, is writing up the contract and taking the lead on negotiations with Pankow. Baxter’s goal is to get the contract signed and delivered to the school board for approval by the Jan. 28 meeting.

The negotiations were first discussed during executive session of the Dec. 10 school board meeting. The decision on whether or not to negotiate was then voted on after a motion by Vice President JoBeth Tupa, with the entire board voting “yes“, allowing for Baxter to enter into discussions with Pankow. Baxter and Pankow plan to meet on Jan. 8 to start negotiations.

“…Our absolute deadline will be the end of January for that school board meeting,” Baxter said. “We will have a contract by then but other than that, I can’t predict.”

Superintendent Pankow was first hired by the board to the interim position in early June after the departure of David Ulrich. Baxter and Pankow both were excited about the possibility of bringing him on full time when he was hired last summer.

“We were fortunate to find a person who had superintendent experience who had the recommendations that he had,” Baxter said. “He indicated at that time that if we were interested in continuing his position, the position with him, that he would be interested as well.”

Prior to the December meeting, the school board had an outside evaluation done of his performance, which convinced them to offer him the full time position.

“It has been so, so unique, so different…of course that entered into our decision making — but his willingness to work with us and his past experience as a superintendent have all factored into that,” Baxter said.

Ahead of their meeting to start negotiations, both Baxter and Superintendent Pankow are hopeful of reaching an agreement to have him carry on leading the Moffat County School District.

“It’s pretty much kind of an agreement and sitting down and seeing if the goals and the visions match and seeing what the board — I serve at the pleasure of the board — what direction they want me to go, and making sure that matches unseen and talking about what that looks like for longevity and for contract,” Pankow said.

In his first year as leader of the Moffat County School District, Superintendent Pankow has dealt with a lot of challenges, most notably COVID-19 running through the district and the impact that that has had on the schools. However, he is enthusiastic about the future of the district.

“I’m excited to see the future of the district and lead it. I think it’s got a lot of wonderful things going on and I’d be honored and humbled to continue that,” Pankow said.

