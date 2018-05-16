Moffat County School District to provide graduation shuttle service

CRAIG — Due to the anticipated crowds, the Moffat County School District will be providing shuttle services to Moffat County High School graduation, set for 10 a.m to noon Saturday, May 26, at the high school.

According to information provided by Ida L. Stehle-McDonald, MCHS athletics and attendance secretary, shuttles for graduation will begin running at 8 a.m. May 26 in the old K-Mart parking lot.

Shuttles are planned to run every 15 minutes, traffic permitting. The shuttles will be waiting at MCHS at noon to return people to their vehicles. The shuttles will run until everyone has been returned. The disrict encourages people to take advantage of the parking and shuttle service, since the high school parking lot has very limited space.