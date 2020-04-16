Moffat County School District to light up stadium for class of 2020
In another show of unity, and to honor the Class of 2020, Moffat County School District will light up its football stadium lights Friday night at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time).
MCSD is joining in with other high schools across the country to show support to the Class of 2020, which is missing out on the final few months of its final year in high school.
The stadium lights will stay on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds, and the community is invited to participate by turning on their exterior lights at their houses during the same time.
Two weeks ago, MCSD joined in on the #bethelightCO movement. The idea for #bethelightCO came from Colorado High School Activities Association assistant commissioner Adam Bright.
