Moffat County School District to host community forum next week
The Moffat County School District will host a community listening session for the district’s strategic plan next week.
The district has been preparing an updated strategic plan to help guide the district through the next few years.
The listening session will provide an opportunity for members of the community to ask questions, get clarification and see the direction in which the school district is headed.
The public is invited to the listening session set for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the MSCD Administration Offices, 600 Texas Ave. in Craig.
