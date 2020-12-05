Moffat County School District to ‘highly recommend’ masks for K-5 students starting Dec. 7
Moffat County School District says it will begin encouraging all students K-5 to wear masks in the building, starting Monday, Dec. 7
In a letter to district parents, MCSD Superintendent Scott Pankow addressed the increase in cases in Moffat County, and says the school school district will “highly recommend” masks for students K-5.
“Delivering in-person learning to our fullest capacity has been the goal since the beginning of the school year. Procedures and protections that we have implemented have allowed us to be in-person for the past 13 weeks, and we are proud of that,” Pankow said in the letter.
“Now, as COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate continues to rise in our community, and in order to safely deliver instructions for our staff and students, beginning Monday, Dec. 7, we strongly encourage all K-5 students to begin wearing masks. Our staff has already upgraded the caliber of masks to protect everyone. We highly recommend every student to wear a mask for the safety and protection of our students and staff. If your child cannot supply their own mask, we will have one provided,” Pankow added. “We need your child’s assistance in this very important endeavor of keeping everyone safe in the buildings.”
The letter was sent to parents on Friday, Dec. 4.
