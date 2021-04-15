Moffat County School District taking applications for middle school principal’s position, seeks parent input

Moffat County School District is asking for parent feedback from Craig Middle School students as it searches to find a new principal ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

The district previously made the decision to not renew the contract of current CMS Principal David Grabowski. Grabowski remains a tenured employee within the district, but it is unclear if he is leaving the district, or taking a new position elsewhere within MCSD. Attempts to reach Grabowski were unsuccessful.

Craig Middle School Principal David Grabowski. (Courtesy Photo / Moffat County School District)



Superintendent Scott Pankow stated that the district is currently receiving applications for the position, which posted to the Chalkbeat jobs board on April 1.

“Moffat County School District is seeking a principal for the Craig Middle School in Moffat County. The Craig Middle School is the only 6th – 8th school in the district, houses an average of 425 students with an average of 58 staff members,” the job opening states.

Pankow said he hopes to have the position filled by the end of the school year.

“We’ve been receiving applications since the day we posted the job, and they continue to pour in every day,” Pankow said.

When asked why Grabowski’s contract was not renewed, Pankow cited the decision being a personnel matter and declined to discuss it further.

With the open position, Pankow said that the district sent out a survey to parents of sixth and seventh grades at CMS, and incoming fifth graders to determine what parents are looking for in the next principal.

That survey, which runs through the end of the month, will then determine how the district decides on the top 5 candidates for the position, before then bringing those candidates to town for a meet-and-greet with parents, teachers, and administrative staff on May 10, and then conducting extensive interviews on May 11.

“That will all depend on the candidates and what their travel is like,” Pankow said. “The goal is to have the position filled by the end of the year though, and proceed forward from there.”

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

