Moffat County School District takes extra precautions with coronavirus fears

East Elementary School will serve as an Early Childhood Center Preschool and school district administration building.

Sasha Nelson/staff

In light of the heightened fears surrounding the coronavirus – also known as COVID-19, Moffat County School District communicated to parents Monday night that they’re taking extra precautionary steps with health and safety moving forward.

In a letter to parents Monday night, MCSD Superintendent David Ulrich wrote that the district has been working closely with public health agencies to make sure students and staff are safe.

“At MCSD, student and staff safety are our highest priority. With the heightened national and international media attention on coronavirus, we wanted to provide you with helpful information,” Ulrich wrote. “As such, we are writing to update you on the most current recommendations of local and state health officials. Please know that MCSD has been working closely with our local public health agencies including Kari Ladrow and Dr. Brian Harrington from the Department of Public Health for Moffat and Routt Counties.

“As of publication of this message, there are no confirmed cases in Colorado. However, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) officials have encouraged Americans to be prepared and knowledgeable about coronavirus.”

WHAT MCSD IS DOING

According to Ulrich’s letter to parents, MCSD Registered Nurse Myranda Lyons regularly monitors illness trends in Moffat County, while also working closely with the Moffat and Routt Department of Public Health.

While there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado, Lyons is continuing to monitor illness trends in each building, while encouraging students and staff to:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based sanitizer

Cover a cough or a sneeze with the inside of the elbow or tissue, then wash your hands

Avoid touching eyes, noses and mouths

Stay home when sick

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Disinfect high-touch surfaces

“Please be assured that MCSD cleaning practices meet the current disinfecting requirements which includes cleaning all student/staff contact surfaces with recommended solutions,” Ulrich added in his letter to parents. “MCSD will follow the Moffat and Routt County Health Department’s lead on any closures or other significant precautions.”

jcarney@craigdailypress.com