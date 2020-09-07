Moffat County School District Superintendent Scott Pankow to speak at Sept. 9 Coffee and a Newspaper, hosted by Craig Press

The Craig Press invites the community to join its monthly Coffee and a Newspaper series, Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The Craig Press will hold the September Coffee and a Newspaper at the Craig Hotel, located at 377 Cedar Cr. Coffee and pastries will be served.

This month’s special guest is Moffat County School District Superintendent Scott Pankow. Pankow will discuss his new role as superintendent, how the return to in-person learning is going after one week of schooling, and what lies ahead for the school district as a whole.

For more information, please email editor@craigdailypress.com.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com