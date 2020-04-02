Moffat County School District seeking information on vandals of Vo-Ag shop
Moffat County School District is offering a $2,500 reward for information on an unknown person or persons that broke into the Vo-Ag shop in recent days.
According to a press release from the school district, an unknown person or persons broke into the Moffat County High School Vo-Ag Building between 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 31 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, and caused significant damage.
Moffat County School District is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible, according to a press release from the school district.
If you have any information about this crime, contact Moffat County Crime Stoppers at 970-824-3535, or Moffat County School District at 970-826-3268. All callers will remain anonymous.
This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more information as it becomes available.
