Moffat County School District seeking 2 new board members

CRAIG — Two people are being sought to fill vacancies on the Moffat County School District Board of Education.

The school board met Thursday, Nov. 29, and accepted the resignation of Vice President Lee Atkin. Atkin announced his intention earlier in the week to step down to focus on his family as they face medical challenges.

Board Secretary Elise Sullivan said the acceptance was with “with a heavy heart.”

JoBeth Tupa was elected to replace Atkin as vice president.

The board also re-opened a seat left vacant since November 2016. Both seats were declared at-large.

According to information available at moffatsd.org, to be eligible for appointment, each candidate must:

Be a registered elector of the school district for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the date of appointment.

Have never been convicted of a sexual offense against a child.

“Any person who meets the qualifications and who desires to be considered for the appointment is invited to file a written notice of intention to the office of the superintendent of schools by Jan. 18, 2019, at 775 Yampa Ave,” according to the website.

At the end of the school board meeting, President Jo Ann Baxter asked board members why someone might want to apply to serve on the board, and all five board members made a statement.

Board member Chris Thome urged people to step forward to “be part of the decision-making process.”

“You can't complain if you are not involved, so get involved,” Treasurer Chip McIntyre said.

Sullivan said that, as a school board member, “you can make change happen,” while Tupa said everyone should become involved to help out their community.

“I have learned so much over the years. … It’s been a real learning experience and a good way to give back to your community,” Baxter said.

Qualified candidates must file a letter of intent; they will then receive a list of questions the board will use when interviewing candidates on Jan. 24, during a public meeting.

New board members are expected to be appointed in January and serve until the next regular biennial school year election in November.

Before taking action to declare the school board vacancies, during community and school reports, the board was treated to a performance by Moffat County High School’s a cappella choir.

During school board member reports, Sullivan, a medical doctor, addressed concerns about a local student who was thought to have had meningitis.

The school district worked closely with parents, doctors, and the director of public health to assess the threat while tests were being taken, said MCSD Superintendent Dave Ulrich.

Sullivan said test results proved the child did not have meningitis and, therefore, there wasn’t any need to warn the community.

“Vaccinate your kids at age 11 and 16. There are only an average of six cases of meningitis in the state each year," she said.

During his report to the board, Ulrich asked Sunset Elementary School Principal Jill Hafey to make a presentation to the Colorado Teacher of the Year nominee Amy Jones, who spoke to the Craig Press in September. From more than 53,000 teachers across Colorado, Jones was one of six finalists, Hafey said, as she expressed her pride in Jones’ accomplishment.

“I think we are lucky to have had a teacher of the year nominee,” Thome said.

During the curriculum and instruction report, Project Lead the Way instructors Ty Kuberry, Allison LeWarne, and Rhonda Counts discussed the program and their work to engage students with hands-on learning. Student Curtis Kuberry demonstrated the machine he had made as part of his PLTW project.

School board members also:

• Approved a consent agenda, including minutes of prior meetings, regular financial reports, and personnel recommendations

• Approved new core values for the board

• Approve the 2017-18 audit that can be viewed by visiting moffat1.schoolblocks.com/finance-department-86b57286 and clicking on the “District Financial Audits” folder, then the 2017-18 file. Auditor Paul Bakes, from McMahan and Associates, presented a “clean audit” when the final report was submitted for board approval in November.

During a report to the board at its October meeting, Bakes said the school district finances for the 2017-18 years were “as close to break-even as I have ever seen.” He noted the district “ended the year $1,300 less than you started the year.”

• Adopted on second reading policies about public participation at school board meetings; walkers and riders; bus safety program, student transportation in private vehicles; foreign exchange students; school-related publications; and parental notification of employee criminal charges. A public hearing was held on these policies during a work session before the meeting.

• Adopted first reading of policies on Safe Schools; agenda; financial administration; bidding procedures; communicable diseases and staff health; support staff recruiting and hiring; equivalence of services; student organizations; open forum student organizations; and administering medications to students. These policies will undergo public hearing at the January board meeting.

During their regular monthly workshop before the board meeting, board members also received a report from appraiser Bob Stevens about recommendations for the Yampa Building.

Board members also listened to a presentation by Mike Smith about a proposal to convert the Yampa Building into a cultural art center.

Baxter said no decisions were made on the building by the board, which intends to eventually vacate the site. The date of the relocation has been delayed.

The school board will meet again Dec. 13.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.