Moffat County School District says it will continue with current instructional models as county moves into Safer at Home Level Orange

In a letter to parents and staff Tuesday, Moffat County School District Superintendent Scott Pankow addressed implications for the school district in light of the county’s move into Safer at Home Level Orange, stating that the school district will carry on with its current instructional models despite the significant rise in cases.

According to the letter from Pankow, said that MCSD plans to continue with its current instructional models of in-person learning at preschool and elementary schools, and hybrid learning for middle school and high school, as well as MOCO Virtual options for K-12.

“The current plan is to stay with this format as long as conditions allow, including the second semester,” Pankow said in the letter.

Pankow added that the school district is monitoring the COVID situation daily.

“We want to assure you that we are constantly monitoring this very complex and every changing situation, with health and safety at the forefront of all our decision-making,” Pankow wrote. “Moffat County School District maintains that schools are among the safest places for students regarding the spread of COVID-19.

“The physical, as well as the mental health of our students and staff, is behind every decision made,” Pankow added. “At this time, the school district as a whole is operating as we have since the beginning of the school year.”

Aside from his letter to the staff and parents of MCSD, Pankow and the rest of the Board of Education are scheduled to discuss a possible full return to in-person learning at the middle school and high school level in Thursday’s Board of Education Workshop meeting, scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

That BOE workshop meeting can be joined via Zoom here.

