Moffat County School District rolls out bond survey to community

Moffat County School District



Moffat County School District’s Board of Education rolled out another online survey Tuesday, asking parents, staff and community members to weigh in on a potential bond measure on the November ballot.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak in Colorado, the Board of Education began the preliminary process of placing a bond measure on the ballot for generational repairs to the school facilities.

Now, the Board of Education is asking for feedback from staff, parents, and community members as to their thoughts on placing a bond measure on this year’s ballot.

The survey comes just a few days after Board of Education member JNL Linsacum asked the board to consider sending out a survey to the community to see where Moffat County stands on the bond issue before moving forward with a decision one way or the other.

Some of the questions on the survey include the following:

How important is it that we make generational fixes to our school district facilities so that they can be used for another 25-30 years?

How important do you feel it is to capitalize on the current assessed values of our largest taxing entities (example: Trapper Mine, Tri-State G&T, ColoWyo Mine)?

Would you be in support of Moffat County School District placing a bond measure on the 2020 ballot for generational repairs to our school facilities?

The survey is 6-7 questions and is open through Wednesday, August 12. Take the survey here.