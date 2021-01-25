Moffat County School District reverses decision on fans following consultation with Public Health

Following pressure from parents and a consultation with Moffat County Public Health, the Moffat County School District reversed course Monday and will now allow fans at sporting events in Season B.

Moffat County will allow two fans per student-athlete. The student-athlete will need to designate the two fans to the athletic director prior to each event.

Previously, the district was counting coaches, score keepers and officials as essential personnel within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Colorado High School Activities Association’s guidelines, making up the 25% capacity.

However, CHSAA guidelines stated that the capacity is calculated based on the total number of individuals in a single room (4 walls and a door). Coaches, athletic trainers, referees, and other essential safety personnel are not counted in the total capacity.

Prior to making the decision for no fans last week, the district did not consult with Public Health on the no fans decision. That changed Monday morning when Moffat County Public Health Director Kari Ladrow met with Superintendent Scott Pankow and Moffat County High School Principal Sarah Hepworth.

On Saturday, Jan. 23, CHSAA sent out the official 2021 CHSAA Basketball Bulletin, confirming that spectators could be allowed into events by following the respective dial guidance. Previously, CHSAA released a FAQ about Season B guidelines on Jan. 15.

Moffat County will implement the limited capacity rule for fans starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. as the Bulldogs take on Grand Valley in wrestling.

In a message to parents Monday morning announcing the reversal of the no fans decision, the district wrote the following: On Saturday, CHSAA sent out new guidelines for winter sports that will allow us to not include essential personnel in our maximum capacity of 50 individuals during indoor sports. Essential personnel during athletic events include players, coaches, administrators and trainers. Updated guidelines required that we consult with the local health department to determine who could be counted among the 50 that is allowed in the gymnasium. After a meeting held on Monday morning, it was determined that we will be able to allow 2 spectators per home player to attend in person. As Covid restrictions change, we will continue to adjust the number of fans that are allowed to attend home games in person. Prior to the event, athletes will need to designate to the athletic director, their 2 designated spectators attending the game/meet. The gym will be cleared after each game for each level. For example: If a parent attends the JV game, they will have to leave the building. They would only return to the gym if they were designated to attend the varsity game. No early entry to the building or gymnasium will be allowed by any spectators. Instead of a ticketing system, spectators will need to check in at the gate when they pay their gate fee. Please be prepared to show identification. Covid requirements will be enforced and all spectators will be required to wear masks and six foot distance from non-related individuals. No Concessions will be available and no food or drink will be allowed to be brought into the building.” CHSAA had previously sent out guidance for spectators on January 15, stating that “spectators must follow the indoor/outdoor events guidance that is permitted in their county’s jurisdiction. Spectators must wear masks indoors at all times.

