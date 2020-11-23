Moffat County School District Nutrition Services to distribute grab-and-go meals over Thanksgiving break

Moffat County School District’s Nutrition Services will make sure students in need will be fed over Thanksgiving break.

In an email to parents, MCSD said its Nutrition Services department will be handing out free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals to any community member under the age of 18 over Thanksgiving break.

Pre-packaged meals will be handed out in the north parking lot of Craig Middle School Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

