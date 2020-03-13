Moffat County School District not planning to cease operations beyond spring break amid COVID-19

As Moffat County School District employees and students head into Spring Break, there is currently no plan to extend the vacation period.

Superintendent Dave Ulrich confirmed that the district is currently sticking with plans to return to normal school hours Monday, March 23 following the break.

The district released a statement on Facebook Friday morning that it would be following school closure guidelines recommended this week by Gov. Jared Polis.

Among the criteria for potential closures:

● Any school in Colorado with a single confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff or student will close for a minimum of 72 hours for cleaning and social distancing

● Any school with a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff or student within a 30 day period requires a second minimum 72 closure for cleaning, testing and public health investigation.

● Any school with 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in staff or students within a 30 day period requires a closure for a minimum of 14 days.

● If 3 schools in a district have confirmed cases of COVID-19 within a 30 day period, all schools within the district are required to close for a minimum of 14 days for cleaning, testing and public health investigation.

Parent Comm – Coronavirus (Eng) by Andy Bockelman on Scribd

Ulrich stated that the district will continue to monitor progress of the health concern in Moffat County, which has yet to see any confirmed cases of COVID-19.

With two confirmed cases of coronavirus announced in neighboring Routt County, Steamboat schools announced Friday afternoon that they would be shutting down for a two-week period, among multiple school districts in the state that have made similar moves.

Ulrich said the current decision could change with worst-case circumstances, which also could impact hours of instruction for the remainder of the school year.

“This is most often done through adjustments to the bell schedule, including reducing the lunch hour by a few minutes per day or adjusting the start or end times or by adding instructional days to the calendar,” the statement read.

This week also saw the postponement of all spring sports until early April as well as the change in scheduling for other school activities.

Ulrich said that he hopes the spring break period for Moffat County families will be a time to relax from the current situation.

Also, should MCSD have any changes in procedure, they won’t be made lightly or by a single person.

“We want to make sure we have all the right people at the table before we make any decisions,” he said.

Updates on MCSD’s status with coronavirus are available at https://www.moffatsd.org/covid-19-updates-508d7dc0.