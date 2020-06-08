Moffat County School District names new Superintendent

Moffat County School District announced its new superintendent Monday morning during a scheduled school board meeting.

Scott Pankow was named the new Superintendent by the school board Monday. Pankow will replace David Ulrich, who resigned to take a Superintendent position in Missouri.

Pankow comes to Moffat County School District with over 20 years of experience in education as an elementary teacher, middle school assistant principal as well as principal and most recently, superintendent of Ouray School District R-1. While at Ouray School District, Pankow helped lead the district to receive the Colorado Department of Education Top Honor award for the past nine years.

Pankow has ties to the Western Slope, where he gained his administration experience and currently serves on the Rural School Advisory Council for the State of Colorado Department of Education.

After thorough due diligence on behalf of the board, Mr. Pankow was offered and accepted the position. He will begin with the school district on Monday, June 15.

