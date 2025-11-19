Moffat County School District, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office announce new school resource deputy

Deputy Montoya

MCSD/Courtesy photo

Moffat County School District and the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office announce the assignment of Deputy Brandon Montoya as the district’s newest School Resource Deputy serving schools across Moffat County. Deputy Montoya will join with Craig Police Department officer Sambu Shrestha in helping to provide a safe environment for Moffat County School District kids and staff.

This is a new role for the Sheriff’s Office, developed in collaboration with MCSD to enhance safety and connection for students throughout the county and within the City of Craig. Deputy Montoya will also work closely with the Craig Police Department and their School Resource Officer to ensure coordinated efforts in supporting students, staff and families.

Deputy Montoya brings four years of patrol experience with the Sheriff’s Office. In addition to his patrol duties, Deputy Montoya serves as a Field Training Deputy, SWAT Team Operator and Drone Operator.

“Having Deputy Montoya in our schools represents an exciting step forward for the Sheriff’s Office and for the students and staff of Moffat County,” said Sheriff Chip McIntyre. “He embodies the values of passion, pride, and purpose — and we’re confident he’ll be a positive role model and resource for our youth.”

As the School Resource Deputy, Montoya will work with students, educators and parents to promote safety, build relationships and foster trust between law enforcement and the school community. His presence will also support proactive education on topics like bullying prevention, digital safety and responsible decision-making.

“We are very grateful to the Sheriff’s Office for this new extension of our long partnership,” said Mathew Neal, superintendent of Moffat County School District. “The dedication of Sheriff McIntyre and Moffat County to the safety and security of our schools is made even more evident in this new effort. Keeping our students and staff safe is one of the district’s primary orders of business, and we take that very seriously. This helps us accomplish that critical goal.”