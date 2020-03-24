Moffat County School District makes changes to Thursday’s school board meeting

The Moffat County School District discusses curriculum with Zack Allen during its August 2019 meeting.

Barry Steadman

Following public health orders to limit meetings and gatherings to 10 people or less, Moffat County School District is doing its part to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, pushing Thursday’s school board meeting to a virtual format.

The HB20-1301 allows board members attending virtually to be counted toward a quorum, so the school board will still be able to hold an official meeting Thursday in light of COVID-19 concerns. It’s unclear at this time which Board of Education members will attend the meeting virtually.

Public participation of the school board meeting will be limited to the virtual format, according to MCSD Superintendent David Ulrich. The school district will make the meeting available via Zoom, an online video communication program that provides a remote conferencing service that combines video conferencing, online meetings, chat, and mobile collaboration.

The public can attend the 4:30 p.m. work session meeting via Zoom, and can later switch over to a second Zoom link for the Board of Education meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone who would like to speak in public comment will need to indicate an interest via email to Rachel Green, rachel.green@moffatsd.org, prior to 6:25 p.m. Thursday night, which is in accordance with MCSD’s normal procedures. Participants will be unmuted and limited to 5 minutes per person.

