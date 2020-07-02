Moffat County School District looking at three-phase reopening plan

Moffat County School District



New Moffat County Superintendent Scott Pankow says he wants everyone’s voice to be heard when it comes to the reopening plan for Moffat County School District properties later this year.

With that, the first of three phases of a reopening plan jump-started Monday as the school district sent out a virtual survey to staff and parents in hopes of getting a better understanding of what staff and parents want and are comfortable with come fall.

“I just want everyone to have their voices heard,” Pankow said Monday afternoon. “That’s my leadership style. The survey is so important for everyone to complete so that they feel their voices have been heard and input has been made.”

The survey will remain open through July 10 as part of the first phase of the implementation plan.

Once the survey closes, the school district will move into phase two of the plan from July 11-August 1, which will include the district bringing in principals and members of the leadership team within the district to analyze the date from the survey.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Phase 2 will then ultimately lead into Phase 3, which is hopefully a definitive return-to-school plan for MCSD.

“By end of July, the plan is to have a plan in place for parents to see and have parents give input on and allow us to adjust as necessary,” Pankow said. “We want high-quality learning and consistent academic support when we return, so we need to see what the results say to best support the community with what they want.”

While the three-phase implementation plan sounds simple on paper, it will be anything but when it comes to actually returning to school as long as the pandemic continues. That’s something Pankow and the district understand.

“It’s going to take a lot to get the schools back up and running; we definitely know that,” Pankow said. “But we want it to be what the parents and staff want. That’s so important to get their input…We’re just excited to get back to learning.”

The staff and parents survey can be found here.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com