Moffat County School District hosting public meeting on Yampa Building

Moffat County School District will host a public meeting and question-and-answer session regarding the transfer of the Yampa Building.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at the new administration space at 600 Texas Ave., formerly East Elementary School.

Details about the topic are available online at the MCSD Yampa Building Info Page on moffatsd.org.

For more information on the meeting, call 970-826-6261.