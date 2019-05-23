Moffat County School District discusses donation of historic building to MRH

The Yampa Building at 775 Yampa Ave.

File Photo

The compensation to taxpayers for the beloved, historic Yampa Building is a mystery no longer.

The nearly 100-year-old building will be transferred to Memorial Regional Health in exchange for $218,126.91 worth of services to the Moffat County School District, if approved by the school board on June 20, school and hospital officials said.

The decision to enter into real estate negotiations with MRH was decided during a public board meeting held on Feb. 21. As previously reported, MRH will be an investor, not an operator, of the Providence Recovery Services of Colorado treatment facility to be located at 775 Yampa Ave. Ascension Recovery Services, headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia, will manage the facility.

MRH CEO Andy Daniels and MCSD Superintendent David Ulrich presented an update on negotiations during a BOE meeting Thursday, May, 16, in an effort to increase transparency, Ulrich said.

“The board certainly is aware of one of the things that is out there in the community is perhaps the hospital and the school district have not been as transparent as they could’ve been,” Ulrich said. “You’ve heard me say, ‘I don’t buy that,’ however, we certainly want to make sure that we’re open and honest with our community at every opportunity that we have.”

Ulrich said the “agreement in principle” between MCSD and MRH will accomplish the school board’s three main goals: to not have another empty building in Craig, to keep the historic building in the hands of the public, and for the board to refrain from becoming landlords.

But the two-part agreement would transfer ownership of 775 Yampa Ave. to MRH, according to Ulrich.

“One of the things that Andy talked about, and really wanted to emphasize from his position, was a sense of compensation for this building,” he said. “This community has invested a lot for this building. We don’t want to, and Andy did not want to, give the community the impression that we’re simply giving this building away.”

The 1920s-era Yampa Building is priceless to some members of the community because of its many public functions over the years as a school, school district headquarters, an early childhood center and a shared school, according to the Museum of Northwest Colorado archives.

In a statement late Thursday, May 23, Daniels told the Craig Press the building wasn’t necessarily being sold.

“The building is not being sold per se and the amount mentioned is an in-kind donation of services, not cash,” Daniels said.

The actual monetary value of the building is still relatively unknown to the public.

The Yampa Building’s official appraisal value was withheld by appraiser Bob Stevens during his final public report in December. At the time, Stevens said the disclosure of his estimate of the market value would not be in the best interest of the school district or the community, as previously reported by the Craig Press.

Just down the street from the Yampa Building, the Lone Pine Inn, an 11-bed, nine-bath, 4,394 square-foot, commercial establishment located at 910 Yampa Ave. is listed for sale online for $437,000, according to zillow.com.

The site also noted that residential single-family homes for sale within a two-block radius of the Yampa Building are asking between $130,000 and $500,000.

Little could be found on the Yampa Building’s tax value on the Moffat County Assessor Data Site other than the property includes about 75,000 square feet of land, or 1.72 acres.

That data set was no longer available to view online after the Craig Press left a message at the Moffat County Tax Assessor’s office asking for statements on the history of the property.

None of the seven board members questioned the proposed donation or compensation value of the historic Yampa Building during the board meeting, but board member Chris Thome did question the treatment facility’s accessibility to the community at large.

“If an addict may not have health insurance, or the means, they may not be able to get in the door,” Thome said.

Daniels said the lack of an addiction treatment facility has been a local problem the community has struggled to solve for years and the new treatment facility would take cash-pay, private health insurance plans and medicaid.

If approved in June, the school district would vacate the Yampa Building and relocate all preschool and administrative support staff to the former East Elementary School.

The transformation of the Yampa Building into a private, for-profit treatment facility would take about three or four months for initial designs, hospital officials said.

Board secretary Elise Sullivan was enthusiastic in her approval of the new treatment facility.

“I think if you don’t see addiction in your life, you may not understand, but i’d just like to point out that anyone can experience addiction, whether you’re a CEO of a hospital, a doctor, a lawyer, or a teacher, every single person can have addiction issues,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to be changing the face of Moffat County right now. I’m super excited about this model.”

Sullivan abstained from voting on the partnership in February citing a potential conflict of interest, as she is likely to directly benefit financially as a provider at the new treatment facility.

The next public school board workshop and regular meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 20.