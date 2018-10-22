Moffat County School District Board of Education to hold workshops, meeting Wednesday, Oct. 24

CRAIG — Two workshops are on the agenda for the Moffat County School District Board of Education when it meets Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Randy Black, director of member relations for the Colorado Association of School Boards, will speak to the board about governing excellence and how to achieve and strengthen it. The workshop will begin at noon in the Boardroom of the Yampa Building, 775 Yampa Ave.

Board members will convene a second, regular monthly workshop at 4 p.m. in the same location to hear from their auditor, the appraiser working on a market analysis of the Yampa Building, and a presentation about the Safecare program offered by Northwest Colorado Health. Members will also review the benefits recommended by the IBS — Interest Based Strategies — process.

Following the presentations, board members will hold a public hearing on policies pertaining to waiver of state law and regulation, the notification of school board meetings, the use of school vehicles by community groups, staff conduct, negotiated policy, student absences and excuses, and the administration of medical marijuana to qualified students. The public will be invited to speak for or against any of these policies.

The hearing will be followed by policy discussion of policies related to public participation at school board meetings, walkers and riders, bus safety program, student transportation in private vehicles, foreign exchange students, school-related publications, and parent notification of employee criminal charges. They will also hear arguments for why a policy pertaining to the use of video cameras on transportation vehicles should be rescinded.

All policies can be reviewed at the Yampa Building or at moffatcountysd.org.

Following the workshops, board members will convene at 6:30 p.m. for their regular monthly business meeting, also in the Boardroom of the Yampa Building.

Near the end of the meeting, the board is expected to adjourn into executive session under C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4)(f) to evaluate the superintendent as part of his annual review.

Board members will also consider the adoption of a consent agenda, the IBS Benefits recommendation discussed in the workshop, a second reading of policies that underwent public hearing during the workshop, a first reading of policies, and rescinsion of one policy as discussed in the workshop.

They are also expected to hear regular reports from schools, students, the community, the superintendent, and curriculum, and instruction.

The complete agenda may be viewed at moffatsd.org and clicking on the board of education Oct. 24 agenda tile.