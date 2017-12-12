Moffat County School District Board of Education to hear recommendation for school closure — Craig briefs

The public, school district staff and the Moffat County School Board of Education on Dec. 14 will learn the name of the school or schools recommended for closure.

The school board meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E Victory Way, Craig.

Prior to a presentation by the Blythe group, consultants on the proposed closure, the agenda includes reports, public comment and four items on the consent agenda.

The board is expected to take action on the following three items.

• Declare a vacancy to fill the seventh seat on the board.

• Certify the 2018 mill levy.

• Hear, and possibly accept, a recommendation for a school closure by the Blythe Group.

Sign-up for public comment will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent’s office at the School District Administration Building, 775 Yampa Ave.or from 5 to 5:25 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 at the pavilion.

For more information about the meeting, call Sara Memmott at 970-826-6261 or visit moffatsd.org.

Program helps pregnant women quit tobacco

Northwest Colorado Health's Baby and Me Tobacco Free program helps expectant moms quit tobacco with prenatal smoking cessation sessions and incentives. Smoking during pregnancy increases risk of miscarriage, premature birth, birth defects and infant death. Program participants who quit smoking, remain smoke free and attend monthly smoking cessation sessions during pregnancy and for a year after their baby is born receive vouchers for free diapers. For more information, call Hope Cook at 970-871-7622.

BLM evaluating oil, gas leasing proposals in NW Colorado

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments as it considers offering 64 parcels, totaling 58,694 acres, of federal minerals in northwestern Colorado in the June 2018 competitive oil and gas lease sale.

"The BLM supports working landscapes across the West through its various multiple-use programs, like oil and gas. We manage public lands for the benefit of current and future generations, and we welcome diverse views," said BLM Colorado Northwest District Manager Andrew Archuleta in a news release. "The most effective comments will address issues and concerns specific to these parcels being considered."

The proposal includes 8,480 acres in Jackson County, 23,192 acres in Moffat County, 25,582 acres in Rio Blanco County and 1,440 acres in Routt County.

Maps and lease stipulations are available for review at https://go.usa.gov/xnxwr.

Comments need to be received by Jan. 8 and should be e-mailed to blm_co_june_2018_lease_sale@blm.gov, or mailed to the White River Field Office, attn: June 2018 Lease Sale, 220 E. Market St., Meeker, CO 81641.

The state of Colorado receives 49 percent of the proceeds from each mineral lease sale and from mineral royalties, with the remainder going to the U.S. government. In Fiscal Year 2016, oil and gas activity on BLM Colorado-managed lands and minerals generated $2.9 billion in economic output and generated 13,620 jobs.

Before including their address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information in a comment, commenters should be aware that their entire comment — including personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time. Commenters may request that personal identifying information be withheld from public review, but the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.