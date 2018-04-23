Moffat County School District Board of Education to consider keeping East Elementary open for administration, preschool

CRAIG — The next step in the evolution of East Elementary School will be up for consideration when the Moffat County School District Board of Education meets Thursday, April 26.

The community was asked by the school district’s consultant — The Blythe Group — to comment on the closure of one of Craig’s elementary schools. A suggestion offered by participants was to consider the closure of the district’s oldest building — the Administrative and Early Childhood Center Building, also known as the Yampa Building, at 775 Yampa Ave.

“Initially, this building (the Yampa Building), was not the part of the closure, but the community brought it up, and the administrative building emerged as having the greatest likelihood of selling/repurpose. It also would cost the least amount to put in stasis,” said Superintendent Dave Ulrich.

To date, the board has not disclosed plans for East Elementary School, beyond its December decision that it would be closed as an elementary school.

A proposal to re-purpose the school was brought forward by district staff in March and was discussed during a budget workshop April 12. During that meeting, board members learned the demand for preschool services, combined with fewer elementary schools, would leave the district five classrooms short.

There are several options to fill the need, ranging from the relocation of all — or some portion of — preschool classes to East. School district staff are working to gather information about the impact of possible scenarios to bring to board members Thursday.

Recommended Stories For You

The board will also receive community and staff reports, consider approving items on the consent agenda, address reconfiguration, hear a second reading for three policies and hear a first reading of another 11 policies.

The Board of Education meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26, in the boardroom of the Yampa Building, 775 Yampa Ave.

During a 4 p.m. work session prior to the meeting, the board plans to hold a public hearing for three policies on the topics of school wellness, the annual budget and the employment process for volunteers. Board members will also hear presentations about a robotics competition from Moffat County resident Adam Cousins, reports on Early Childhood Education from Director Stephanie Davis and an update on the 2018-19 budget.

[Swift-Recs]