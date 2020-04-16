Moffat County School District announces Superintendent finalists

As the Moffat County School District presses on in its quest to find a new superintendent following the resignation of Dr. David Ulrich effective in late June, the school district announced three finalists for the opening during an executive session Wednesday night.

The three finalists are the following, with some background information:

Gerald Chandler

Gerald Chandler has been a part of the school administration for Lumberton Independent School District, located in Southeast Texas for the last 13 years, with more than 25 years’ experience in public education. He is currently the acting Superintendent of Schools with prior experience as Assistant Superintendent, Principal and Assistant Principal with Lumberton Independent School District. He was named Teacher of the Year in 2005 and was named Administrator of the Year by the Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas in 2007.

Dawn Pare

Dawn Pare is currently the Chief Academic Officer for Weld RE-1 School District located in Gilcrest, CO, with previous experience as Director of Personnel and Professional Development. In her current position, she has helped develop a written curriculum for Colorado’s 2020 Academic standards, acts as the district’s Compliance Officer, and is a leader for the Early Literacy and English Learner programs. She spent five years working as the Director of Educator Effectiveness/Senior Specialist for the Colorado Department of Education where she led the revision process for the State Model Evaluation for teachers.

Walter Coulter

Walter Coulter has 22 years of education leadership experience. He currently is directing school for the Navajo Tribe in New Mexico, for the Bureau of Indian Education. Beginning as a high school teacher, he progressed into a middle school principal before his step into Education Director. He has spent the last two years as a graduate assistant teaching Education Leadership classes while concurrently working on his doctorate at the University of Nevada, Reno. In addition to working for the Bureau of Indian Education, he has international experience as a principal in Okinawa, Japan, and served in the United States Navy. He received the STAR award in both 2018 and 2019 and was selected as the Department of Defense Education Activity Leadership Academy cohort of 2010-2012.

