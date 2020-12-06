Moffat County School District announces it will move to remote learning this week for middle school, high school

Moffat County School District



Just two days after announcing that all K-5 students would be asked to wear a mask inside all three elementary schools within the district, Moffat County School District made a surprise announcement Sunday night, pushing all Craig Middle School and Moffat County High School students to remote learning starting Monday, Dec. 7.

According to a letter from MCSD to parents and staff, the district decided to move middle school and high school students to remote learning, and will return to hybrid learning on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The decision in largely based on the amount of transportation and food services staff members needing to be quarantined.

“Yesterday, we were informed that 57% of our bus drivers and 41% of our food service staff needed to be quarantined next week,” the letter states.

“We have done our best to stay in hybrid (6-12) and in-person (PreK-5) learning for as long as we could,” the letter adds. “The last bullet in CDPHE’s guidance to school district regarding COVID-19 school closures states to close schools if: a school cannot operate because a large number of students/teachers/staff are absent. ‘Large number’ is determined by the school/district. Length of closure is determined by the school/district,” the letter adds.

If your student has left their iPad or other needed items at the school, the district is asking parents to please contact the office to make arrangements for pick up.

Additionally, guidance regarding MCHS athletics and extracurricular activities will be provided by administrators before the end of the day on Monday.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide updates as they become available.

