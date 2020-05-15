Moffat County School District announces graduation parade details

Following the announcement of a graduation parade for the Class of 2020, Moffat County School District released details regarding the upcoming parade, scheduled for May 23.

According to a press release from the school district, only graduates and their family members that accompany them in their vehicles will be allowed for the drive through campus due to continued COVID-19 related health restrictions.

Seniors should have their cap and gown on for the parade and drive-thru ceremony. Those without a cap and gown on will not be admitted to the high school campus for the drive-thru ceremony, according to the school district.

Additionally, students may not have more than three family members with them in their vehicle.

The line up for the graduation parade is from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., on Saturday, May 23 in the Craig Middle School North Parking lot. Graduates must check in as they enter the line of cars. No other family or cars will be allowed in the CMS or Moffat County High School parking lot.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will be led by a VFW Color Guard and School Board members.

The parade route will run from the CMS North Parking Lot and will proceed down Yampa Avenue to Victory Way before turning right to proceed West on Victory, before then turning right and proceeding north on Finley to MCHS.

As the graduates’ parade vehicles approach MCHS from Finley lane, they will proceed to the north parking lot behind the building (staff parking area), in a line as directed by the staff located there.

Cars will proceed in a line to the south side of the building moving east through the bus zone, according to the press release. Teachers and staff will be there to help with traffic. As students approach the front of the school, the following will occur at the drive-thru ceremony:

Students only (no family members) will exit their car and proceed across the staging area

Parents or family members will not be allowed to step out of the vehicle, but will be able to take photos from inside the vehicle

The graduate’s name, and any awards (scholarships, military, etc) will be announced when the ​graduate ​gets out ​of the car ​and walks across the “stage”

Diploma, scholarship awards and copies of the 2020 Graduation Program will be given to each graduate by the principal

​A professional photographer will take a photo of the receipt of the diploma

​Graduates will proceed across the staging area and stop to turn their tassel from the right side to the left side

Another photo will be taken of the graduate alone

The graduate will then return to the car with family and exit through the bus zone and onto Finley lane

Live streaming of the entire drive thru ceremony will be provided through Zoom. A link to the Zoom live stream will be provided at a later date.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com