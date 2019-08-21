 Moffat County School District adds virtual suggestion box | CraigDailyPress.com

Moffat County School District adds virtual suggestion box

News | August 21, 2019

Craig Press Staff

The Moffat County School District Board of Education is seeking feedback from the community regarding the Yampa Building and has added a virtual suggestion box.

The form is available on the MCSD Facebook page or https://forms.gle/3nVtKRRk1gnvKhcg7.

Suggestions will be taken through Friday, Sept. 20 and will be processed at the board’s work session on Sept. 26. 

Education
