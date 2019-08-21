Moffat County School District adds virtual suggestion box
Craig Press Staff
The Moffat County School District Board of Education is seeking feedback from the community regarding the Yampa Building and has added a virtual suggestion box.
The form is available on the MCSD Facebook page or https://forms.gle/3nVtKRRk1gnvKhcg7.
Suggestions will be taken through Friday, Sept. 20 and will be processed at the board’s work session on Sept. 26.
