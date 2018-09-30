Moffat County School Board urges ‘yes’ vote on Amendment 73

CRAIG — As voters tackle a long ballot this election year, members of the Moffat County School Board hope the community will support two measures — Amendment 73 and Referred Measure 4A.

Amendment 73 — the result of citizen's Ballot Initiative 93, Great Schools, Thriving Communities — is a statewide school funding measure that will increase income taxes for 8 percent of tax filers and C Corporations, while decreasing property taxes for business property owners, farmers, and ranchers.

"It will help the school district immensely," said board member Chris Thome. "Everyone will have their opinion on taxes, but I think this is a viable option that we can support to help our students."

Board President JoAnn Baxter noted it wouldn't be easy to pass the measure, because it — as a constitutional amendment — requires 55 percent of Colorado voters to approve.

"All we can hope for is that we are part of the ‘yes’ vote," Thome said.

The discussion of Amendment 73 came as part of school board member reports during the board’s regular monthly session, held Thursday, Sept. 27.

Recommended Stories For You

A fact sheet detailing the proposed amendment is available at moffatsd.org.

The school board is also asking voters to approve Referred Measure 4A, a plan to modify the director district plan of representation with a combined director district and at-large plan of representation.

During the meeting, school board members took action on a number of other items, including the following.

• Voted unanimously to approve a consent agenda.

• Heard the first reading of policies governing the waiver of state law and regulation, notification of school board meetings, staff conduct, negotiated policy, student absences and excuses, and the administration of medical marijuana to qualified students. Following unanimous approval, the policies will now advance to the public hearing stage and \ be considered for adoption at the next board meeting.

• Voted unanimously to adopt on second reading policies regarding Tobacco-Free Schools, the school year, school calendar and instruction time, grading, assessment systems, corporate sponsorships, and the distribution and posting of non-curricular materials.

Updates and presentations

Updates on high school and middle school activities, including the new robotics program, were also provided to board members. CMS Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Sara Linsacum reported that 99-percent of Craig Middle School students have completed their online registrations.

She also spoke about CMS football team captain JP Price, who is facing a terminal illness and was recently featured by Fox News when he scored a touchdown against rival Steamboat Springs.

"He has taught the boys the true meaning of sports," Linsacum said. Superintendent David Ulrich shared the short news story about JP at the end of his monthly report.

During Ulrich's monthly report, Megan O’Toole, from Memorial Regional Health, provided a report about the Seat Belt Challenge, offered at the high school the first week of school.

"Seat belts have the ability to save lives," said MRH Trauma Coordinator Megan O'Toole, adding the challenge has become a passion of hers.

She said that, while the percentage of kids wearing seat belts was much higher than they originally thought it would be, there is more to be done to ensure parents are also getting the message.

O'Toole's goal is to expand the program into middle and elementary schools. The high school program, meanwhile, is set to become a regional competition, with schools challenging one another, she said.

"By starting with our youth, we would have a bigger impact,” O’Toole said. “… Kids and teachers can be very convincing. My goal is to educate as many kids andm through them, adults, as possible."

Following O'Toole's presentation, Ulrich updated the board on the results of the Colorado Preschool Annual Report.

"We are in good standing and meet overall expectations, and in 7 of 19 categories, we actually exceed expectations," the superintendent said.

Ulrich then provided board members with two forms, one to help during their visits to classrooms and a second to be used in evaluating his own performance.

The school board also heard a presentation about one piece of the teaching and learning cycle — assessing learning — presented by Vera Turner, student services, curriculum gifted education, and district assessment coordinator.

During a workshop held before the meeting, school board members discussed policies up for first reading and public hearing on policies adopted during the second reading. They also learned more about vaping from a presentation given by Grand Futures Prevention Coalition Executive Director Lindsey Simbeye.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.