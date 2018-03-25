Moffat County school board to consider 2018-19 academic calendar at Thursday meeting

CRAIG — The 2018-19 academic calendar, an addendum to the superintendent’s contract and the first reading of policies pertaining to school wellness, the annual budget and the employment process for volunteers are action items for the school board to consider during its March meeting.

The regular monthly Moffat County School District Board of Education work session begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 28, followed by the board meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Both the work session and the meeting will be held in the boardroom of the Yampa Building, 775 Yampa Ave.

During the work session, the school board will hear presentations from Amanda Ott, about Communities that Care, and school district facilities manager Mike Taylor, about the Building Excellent Schools Today assessments. Board members will also receive a 2018-19 budget update and discuss the configuration of the board and board policies.

During the regular meeting, the board plans to hold an executive session to discuss personnel matters related to the superintendent's contract, pursuant to C.R.S § 24-6-402 (4)(f).

The school board will also consider approval of a consent agenda, receive school activity reports and hear presentations from Moffat County United Way and Superintendent David Ulrich.

For the complete agenda, visit moffatsd.org and click on the school board agenda tile.