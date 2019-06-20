Moffat County School Board tables sale of Yampa Building until July

The Yampa Building remains in possession of Moffat County School District for now.

With numerous pleas from concerned community members during a public comment period, the MCSD Board of Education voted to table discussion of a transfer of ownership of 775 Yampa Ave., which formerly housed the district’s early childhood program and administrative staff, to Memorial Regional Hospital during a regular board meeting Thursday.

After almost an hour of fervent public testimony, board member Chip McIntyre motioned to table the action item. Board member Cindy Looper seconded the motion.

Board Secretary Dr. Elise Sullivan abstained from voting citing a potential conflict of interest.

The proposed property transfer would have seen the district receive a three-year 33 percent discount on contracted nursing and health technician services, a total savings of $218,126.19.

Another workshop regrading the proposal will take place at 4 p.m. July 30. The school board is also considering a town hall meeting with a date yet to be determined.

If MRH’s plan for the building is approved by the Board of County Commissioners, the nearly 100-year-old building will be transformed into Providence Recovery Services of Colorado, a for-profit addiction treatment center for those struggling with substance abuse.

