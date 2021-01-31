Moffat County School board, superintendent agree to 3-year contract

Moffat County School District Superintendent Scott Pankow is leaning into his experience to help lead him through a challenging time in a new role. (Joshua Carney / Craig Press File)



The last six months as interim Superintendent for Moffat County School District has been challenging for Scott Pankow, but those six months wading through the ever-changing waters has landed him a new three-year contract as superintendent of MCSD.

The decision was finalized during Thursday night’s Board of Education meeting.

Pankow’s three-year deal will kick in on July 1, 2021, officially removing the interim tag.

“I’m excited and proud to lead the district, and humbled to have shared leadership for the next three years,” Pankow said Friday afternoon. “I really would love to see this district continue moving forward.”

In an email to staff Friday morning, Pankow wrote that he “proudly accepts this position in serving you as we continue to navigate these unprecedented educational times.”

Pankow was previously named the interim superintendent on June 15, 2020, replacing the outgoing Dr. David Ulrich.

Since then, Pankow was instrumental in leading a robust team forward, creating a return to school plan, helping the district navigate ever-changing health regulations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am proud of everyone’s efforts, and being professional and working to put the best product forward, putting the kids first,“ Pankow said. ”We’ve stayed steadfast and had the compass of what’s best for kids in mind, and that’s the feeling I’ve gotten from everybody in the district, so I’m really proud of the team effort, and I’m thankful to be here long-term.“

Now that the interim tag will be removed later this summer, Pankow is looking forward to continue building relationships in the community, helping the school district shift its philosophy to help feed new people into the changing workforce in the community.

“I’m really looking forward to developing those relationships with the community, figuring out what the workforce needs so that we can try and meet those needs as the city shifts from different types of economic drivers,” Pankow said.

“I would love to see us accredited with distinction,” Pankow added. “I know that we’re valued in the community, but I want to continue to develop those relationships, and make sure that every kid — when they leave our building after their senior year — they have a career path, whether that be college, military, technical college, they’ve got that in place and are ready to go when they walk out of our building. I think that would be extraordinary.”

