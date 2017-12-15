Moffat County School Board seeks to fill vacancy

The board is expected to select a new board member during their meeting on Jan. 25.

She/he must be a registered voter and have been registered to vote in Craig for the past twelve months.

People interested representing District 6 on the school board from their appointment in January until regular biennial school board elections in November 2019 must have the following qualifications:

CRAIG — The Moffat County School District Board of Education is seeking applicants to fill the seat vacated by former board President Darrell Camilletti.

"We need to have someone who really does have the best interests of students at heart," said current board President JoAnn Baxter.

The board is meant to have seven members and currently has only six, which resulted in a tied vote during the election of officers at its regular November meeting.

The school board is expected to interview candidates and make an appointment at its next regular board meeting Jan. 25.

School board members are asked to attend a monthly meeting and some special meetings, but can give as much time as they are willing to support the work of the district.

"There are things that make for a more efficient board: if you come prepared to the meetings, if you know what the issues are and spend the time to do that," Baxter said. "It can be as much as you want or you can afford for it to be, but it doesn't have to be all-consuming."

The newly appointed board member would serve from the time of his or her appointment in January until the next regular biennial school board elections in November 2019.

Applicants must not have been convicted of a sexual offense against a child, must be a registered voter and have been registered to vote in Craig for the past 12 months.

"Qualities I would like to see in a school board member would include a willingness to work collegially with the other board members — someone who will listen, as well as speak out, about how they feel. Someone who can agree to disagree," Baxter said.

The new board member must also live in District 6. A copy of the district map accompanies this story. A map can also be obtained by contacting the school district.

The boundaries of District 6 are defined as follows.

• Point of beginning: 13th and Colorado streets;

• Colorado Street south four blocks to Ninth Street;

• Ninth Street extending line west to Barclay Street;

• Barclay Street north one block to 10th Street;

• 10th Street west two blocks to Ranney Street;

• Ranney Street north extending to north city limit;

• North city limit to Colo. Highway 13

• Colo. Highway 13 north to northern county line;

• Northern county line east to eastern county line;

• Eastern county line south to U.S. Highway 40

• U.S. Highway 40 west to Haughey Road, extended (city limit);

• Haughey Road north to Ninth Street;

• Ninth Street west to Bryan Way;

• Bryan Way north to 11th Street;

• 11th Street west to Kowach;

• Kowach north to 13th Street;

• 13th Street west to Colorado Street.

Those meeting the qualifications who wish to be considered for the vacancy must file a letter of intent with Secretary to the Board of Education Sara Memmott by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19 at the office of the Superintendent, 775 Yampa Ave.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.