Moffat County School Board seeks new member

Craig Middle School vice principal Sara Linsacum aids students Emma Tucker, Brook Wheeler, Hannah Crookston, and Veronica Bade with a visual presentation during the Moffat County School District Board of Education’s Nov. 21 meeting.

Andy Bockelman

Moffat County School District is seeking an addition to the Board of Education.

Moffat County School District board members renew their oath of office as read by Elise Sullivan. Cindy Looper, Chris Thome, Jobeth Tupa, Jo Ann Baxter and JNL Linsacum will all remain on the board for another term.

Andy Bockelman

While the majority of board members renewed their oath of office to take on another term for the MCSD governing body during the board’s Nov. 21 meeting, District A’s Chip McIntyre refrained, opting not to continue for an additional term after serving since 2017.

Chip McIntyre accepts a plaque from Baxter for his time on the MCSD board. McIntyre opted not to stay on the board for another term, with the recent meeting being his last. McIntyre’s board seat for District A is currently open with MCSD seeking a replacement. The school district will be accepting applications through Jan. 17. For more information on requirements, call 970-826-6261.

Andy Bockelman

McIntyre, who lives in Maybell, represents much of western Moffat County as part of District A.

MCSD is taking applications through Jan. 17 for the open seat, after which they will appoint a member to fill the term through November 2021. The requirements to apply are as follows:

Courtesy Image

During the board’s recent meeting, members also heard multiple presentations from students, including Moffat County High School Student Council President Kameron Baker and Vice President Hayden Short and Craig Middle School’s Sara Linsacum, vice principal and athletics and activities director on current events at MCHS and CMS.

Lisacum also introduced CMS students Emma Tucker, Brook Wheeler, Hannah Crookston, and Veronica Bade, who discussed attending the Young Women & Science program through Teton Science Schools.

CMS instructor Christina Vanzo also introduced CMS students Adyson Pankey, Alysia Montano and Makylee Ott, who addressed the possibility of the school switching to reusable plastic trays in the CMS cafeteria to replace the buildup of trash created by styrofoam trays.

Craig Middle School’s Christina Vanzo, Sara Linsacum and Dave Grabowski observe as CMS students Adyson Pankey, Alysia Montano and Makylee Ott present on the topic of styrofoam trays in schools.

Andy Bockelman

As part of their science project, the trio also factored in the extra costs that might come with the initiative, such as the investment in more expensive but reusable items and the extra time needed for cafeteria workers to wash the trays.

Board members listened to the presentation at the recent meeting and took the statistics under advisement.

The MCSD board’s last meeting for 2019 will take place Dec. 12 at the district administration building, 600 Texas Ave.