Moffat County School Board seeks new member
Moffat County School District is seeking an addition to the Board of Education.
While the majority of board members renewed their oath of office to take on another term for the MCSD governing body during the board’s Nov. 21 meeting, District A’s Chip McIntyre refrained, opting not to continue for an additional term after serving since 2017.
McIntyre, who lives in Maybell, represents much of western Moffat County as part of District A.
MCSD is taking applications through Jan. 17 for the open seat, after which they will appoint a member to fill the term through November 2021. The requirements to apply are as follows:
During the board’s recent meeting, members also heard multiple presentations from students, including Moffat County High School Student Council President Kameron Baker and Vice President Hayden Short and Craig Middle School’s Sara Linsacum, vice principal and athletics and activities director on current events at MCHS and CMS.
Lisacum also introduced CMS students Emma Tucker, Brook Wheeler, Hannah Crookston, and Veronica Bade, who discussed attending the Young Women & Science program through Teton Science Schools.
CMS instructor Christina Vanzo also introduced CMS students Adyson Pankey, Alysia Montano and Makylee Ott, who addressed the possibility of the school switching to reusable plastic trays in the CMS cafeteria to replace the buildup of trash created by styrofoam trays.
As part of their science project, the trio also factored in the extra costs that might come with the initiative, such as the investment in more expensive but reusable items and the extra time needed for cafeteria workers to wash the trays.
Board members listened to the presentation at the recent meeting and took the statistics under advisement.
The MCSD board’s last meeting for 2019 will take place Dec. 12 at the district administration building, 600 Texas Ave.
