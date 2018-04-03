Moffat County School Board plans to keep superintendent, calendar

CRAIG — A decision by the Moffat County School Board of Education to extend Superintendent Dave Ulrich's contract for another three years promises to bring consistency in leadership to the top job and breaks state averages for superintendent turnover.

"As a board, we made this offer because we believe we need some real consistency in the leadership of this district. One way to do that ties him to a three-year contract and beats the average time superintendents serve in Colorado," said School Board President JoAnn Baxter.

The decision to retain Ulrich was made following an executive session convened by the board to discuss Ulrich’s contract. The contract was set to automatically renew for one year. An addendum to the contract will now secure Ulrich’s services from for a further three years, effect July 1.

"I think Dave has done a good job. It's great that we have him," board member Chris Thome said.

The school board also approved the 2018-19 Academic Calendars for Craig and Maybell, using the same formulas as were used to prepare the 2017-18 Academic Calendars.

"Everything is essentially the same," Ulrich said.

The board also:

Approved the consent agenda.

Congratulated students on recent achievements in athletics and the arts.

Thanked Ulrich and district employees after Moffat County United Way Executive Director Amanda Arnold presented an award in recognition of their donations.

Listened to Craig resident Ken Wergin's concerns about recent student walkouts.

Approved the first reading of policies related to school wellness, annual budget and employment process for volunteers. The policies will now advance to a second reading.

During a workshop before the board meeting, presentation were given by:

Communities that Care Coordinator Amanda Ott, who presented results of a report released by the group that will be used to improve support given to youth.

School district Facilities Director Mike Taylor, who reviewed the 2016 BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Assessment, a 131-page report of school facilities. Regarding the high school pool, Taylor said inspectors recommend closure by October 2018.

"It's a great program, but the facility is done," he said.

The board also received a 2018-19 budget and additional information about the options and impacts of reconfiguration of the board. Further discussion on both items is planned for special workshops later this month.

The board is still seeking someone willing to fill a vacancy for District 6. Anyone interested in filling the position is asked to contact the school district for more information.

