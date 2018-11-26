Moffat County School Board member resigns, leaving 2 open seats

CRAIG — The Moffat County School District Board of Directors will soon need two new members.

When it meets on Thursday, Nov. 29, the school board will formally accept the resignation of Vice President of the Board Lee Atkin, who is stepping down to better support his family as they face medical challenges.

"It was a difficult decision," Atkin said. "At this time, I need to focus on my family."

Atkin was elected in November 2017, running against Alicia Noland and winning the District 4 seat 1,515 votes to 1,493.

"He will be missed,” said School Board President JoAnn Baxter. “He's been consistent and hardworking, attended committee meetings, and been a really good member of the board. He has been interested in making the school district better for the kids."

On Nov. 6, voters adopted Measure 4A, which reallocates school board representation across five geographic districts rather than seven, with two at-large seats.

“All five new districts are filled, so the board will declare what used to be District 6 and Lee's seat as at-large seats,” Baxter said.

The District 6 seat has been vacant since November 2017, when no one living in that area ran to replace former school board President Darrell Camilletti.

On Thursday, after Atkin’s resignation is officially accepted, the board will declare the vacancies and issue information about the application process.

The board expects to conduct interviews and make appointments in January.

“I'm hoping we will have people interested countywide,” Baxter said.

Any newly appointed board members will serve until November 2019, when the school board next holds elections.

“I think that the school district is in good shape and that the board will be able to find someone to replace me," Atkin said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.