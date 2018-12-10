Moffat County School Board meets Thursday, Dec. 13 for final time in 2018

CRAIG — The last regular meeting of the calendar year for Moffat County School District’s Board of Education takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.

The five members of the board are expected to certify the school district mill levy for 2019.

Members of the board are expected to:

Consider approval of a consent agenda to adopt minutes from the Nov. 29 meeting and personnel recommendations for December

Receive regular reports from students, board members, and staff

The board will not hold a workshop prior to the meeting in the board room at the Yampa Building, 775 Yampa Ave.

For more information about the school board visit moffatsd.org.