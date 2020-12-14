Moffat County School Board meeting talks taxes and MoCO Virtual changes

Five Moffat County High School teachers are now tasked with helping 130 students learn remotely.That was part of the discussion at Thursday’s school board meeting with Moffat County High School Director of Curriculum, Zachary Allen.

He said that more than 20 students are moving from in person to Moffat County Virtual in January in the elementary school. While that number increases in the middle school to more than 25 students and 20 students in the high school. The number in the high school according to Allen that are going fully virtual are 130.

After the surprise resignation of Moffat County High School’s MoCo virtual teacher, the school district has given five already hired teachers additional stipends to help with MoCo virtual instruction, Allen saidenter the role of MoCo virtual teacher according to Allen. Each of those teachers, Joe Paddon, Amy Hansen, Todd Trapp, Krista Schenck and James Neton will work with around 25 students each.

As some schools have gone to virtual instruction due to cases among the support staff, Superintendent Scott Pankow is hopeful for a return to in-person instruction soon. Pankow said that when the support staff is out of quarantine on Tuesday, he hopes to be able to have students return to the middle and high school. He was also very complimentary of the quality level of education that his staff are giving to their students, “I’m really impressed with our teachers and the quality and the care that they are giving those students virtually,.” he said, especially as teachers and support staff are listed as essential staff according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment guidelines.

Pankow and his staff alerted parents of the move to virtual on the night of Sunday, December 6th, although he said he hopes to be able to provide parents more notice if a similar situation were to arise in the future which is something that he hopes the school district will not have to repeat, in order to give parents more notice. Pankow said the district has increased the inventory for teachers to two masks a week, following complaints about teachers having to wear the same mask for an entire week.

Mill Levy

On the tax front, Wall says that the district has around $8.8 million in the general fund levy, with 20.516 mills last year. The legislation only calls for the tax credit for one year according to Wall. A board member made the point that the goal is to make sure that every taxpayer is paying the same amount towards his or her kid’s education. According to investopedia.com, Mill Levy, is a property tax that is based on the property’s assessed value. Mill is the rate of tax, which equals $1 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

READ ACT

The meeting began with Moffat County director of curriculum Zachary Allen presenting the three-phased instruction plan that the state is putting into place. The three phases have implementation dates, with the first one being 2024-25 and phase three being 2028-29. The first phase focuses on a new visual and performing arts and social studies curriculum. While the second phase is about computer science, comprehensive health and physical education and world languages, with a launch date of 2026-27. The last phase has the adoption of a new reading, writing, communication, mathematics and science curriculum.

Allen also brought the READ Act back up, which is for teachers from kindergarten through third grade, however he notes that the school district does K-5. The READ Act says that all teachers, instructional coaches, certified reading interventionists and special education teachers have to receive evidence-based reading training. The program has already started running from Dec. 2 through May 5.

moneill@craigdailypress.com