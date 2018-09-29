Moffat County School Board gets lesson on vaping

CRAIG – Grand Futures Prevention Coalition Executive Director Lindsey Simbeye gave Moffat County Board of Education a presentation on vaping during their regular meeting on Thursday, Sept 27.

Cigarette usage around the country is decreasing but vaping is on the rise, Simbeye said. Vaping simulates the feeling of smoking tobacco through an electronic device. It works by heating liquid to generate an aerosol that the user inhales.

Vaping is on the rise among teenagers and young adults across the country, Simbeye said. The legal age to buy a vaping product is 18. Cigarette smoking is stagnating in Colorado but the percentage of people vaping have tripled in the last few years from 7 percent to 23 percent.

Around 45 percent of high school students have admitted they have experimented with vaping across the country, but cigarette use among them have dropped about 30 percent, according to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.

Vaping is not a safer alternative to smoking, Simbeye said, because the aerosol vapor from vape products can contain dangerous toxins, including heavy metals and chemicals known to cause cancer. This has a negative impact on young people, vaping has addictive ingredients that can be found in cigarettes, too.

The chemicals have a negative impact on developing brain development and can cause long-term cognitive and behavioral impairments.

“It can cause ‘popcorn lungs,'” Simbeye said. “It’s like when people smell popcorn steam that was just popped. It is a condition that damages your lung’s smallest airways and makes you a cough and feels short of breath.”

The most popular vaping products among young people is JUUL, Simbeye added.

The product looks similar to a USB drive, which users inhale from the tip. Parents and teachers often mistake an actual JUUL product for a USB drive. The product itself averages about $32 and the cartridges to refill the vape are about $16. It can last a long time depending on its usage.

Simbeye disagrees with JUUL’s statement that they do not market to children. Having flavors like cherry and other fruity flavors entices younger people to try their product.

“JUUL is the No. 1 product in schools,” Simbeye said. “A lot of the time they are purchased from their peers who are able to buy the product legally.”

Some counties in Colorado have raised the age to buy a vaping product to 21 in an effort to curve vaping in schools and young people.

However there are other means of vaping without the use of a vaping product called vaping mods, Simbeye said. The practice is called “stealth vaping” in the vaping community.

Vaping mods are everyday objects like pens, markers and even Altoids tins turned into a vape.

Simbeye noted that Steamboat Springs High School’s school resource officers recently confiscated a Sharpie marker that was converted into a vape pen.

Besides vaping mods, there are clothing items that help hide vaping, for example, a hoodie sweatshirt with the strings around the hood where it is normally used to tighten the hood is used to vape. Simbeye said parents need to be educated on how to spot vaping products, mods and on the health issues.

Grand Futures will be giving a presentation on vaping to Craig Middle School students at a future date, Simbeye said. They will be working with schools on how to develop a message to give to people on the effect of vaping and what school policies are on it.