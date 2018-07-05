Moffat County School Board approves budget, ballot measure

CRAIG — Approval of the 2018-19 budget and boundaries for a ballot measure to re-distribute board representation were among the decisions made by the Moffat County School Board on Thursday, June 28.

The budget projects revenues of $21,926,300 and expenditures of $22,481,300. The excess expenditures — $555,000 — were approved from reserves to allow for improvements to the vocational agriculture building and fill the pool, both located at Moffat County High School. The budget maintains reserves at little more than 29 percent.

As part of the Moffat County Educators Association negotiated agreement, also passed by the board, the budget includes salary increases of 4.5 percent to certified staff base salary, an increase of 79 cents per hour to classified staff base salaries and a 3 percent increase to administration base salaries. The budget includes no changes in contributions to PERA or health care plans. Any plan changes will be evaluated and negotiated as part of the renewal process in September and October.

During a public hearing on the budget held in a workshop prior to the board meeting, Board President JoAnn Baxter complimented Finance Director John Wall on his work on the budget and said, "for all you taxpayers out there, he thinks this money is his, and he squeezes it."

The complete budget is available at Moffatsd.org under the "Financial Transparency" tab.

In other decisions, the board approved moving forward to place a measure on the November ballot. If approved by voters, board representation will be redistributed to five board districts and two at-large seats.

"This is something we were going to have to do anyway to balance our districts. We will just be a little ahead," Baxter said.

Parents should plan to pay more for meals and student activity fees. The board approved an increase of 25 cents per meal and a $5 increase on fees for activities. The board also eliminated defunct high school class fees.

Maybell Elementary School has a new attendance boundary with clear delineations by range and township that codify the boundary for parents that live in that area.

The board also:

Approved a consent agenda

Received a report from Superintendent Dave Ulrich, who is authorizing the appraisal of the school administration building and Early Childhood Center in the Yampa Building, 775 Yampa Avenue. The building will be vacated over the next six months and sold or placed into stasis with preschool and administrative services to relocate to the building formerly occupied by East Elementary School.

“Keeping it in the community's hands would be the first preference," Ulrich said.

In his report, Ulrich also thanked board member Chris Thome for help in obtaining new chairs free of charge. And he presented a new welcome back letter integrating the community brand and tagline "I choose Moffat County School District" that will be mailed to all residents this summer.

"Our community does have choices and we want them to choose Moffat County School District," Ulrich said.

Approved second reading for policies on unpaid leave, conferences and visitations, professional staff recruiting and hiring, and personnel annual and extended illness leave for classified and certified staff

Approved first reading of policies on federally mandated family and medical leave, compensation guide and contracts for certified staff, graduation requirements, movies, activity/athletic fees, suspension/expulsion and denial of admission, and student fees, fines and charges. These policies will now move to a public hearing in August.

All decisions made by the board on June 28 were made unanimously.

Instead of a regular meeting, in July the board of education will hold a retreat 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 18.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.