Moffat County School Board accepts treats from Girl Scout junior troop 16185

Almost everyone in the packed boardroom wanted to be a teacher when Girl Scout junior troop 16185 presented 139 boxes of cookies as part of the hometown heroes program.

According to leader Katy Burns the girls sold over 3,700 boxes this cookie season. For people wishing to buy, but not eat the treats, were able to donate their boxes to the hometown heroes program resulting in 139 donated boxes.

The troop selected teachers as their hometown heroes and on Thursday, March 28 at the meeting of the Moffat County School Board of Education, the troop presented the cookies in decorative bundles, one for each school in the district.

Board member Cindy Looper was unable to attend the meeting. The remaining board members, during the meeting:

Congratulated Sandrock Elementary School and Craig Middle School robotics teams that presented a demonstration of the robot provided.

Congratulated three of the Moffat County High School wrestlers.

Unanimously passed a consent agenda, second reading, and final reading of policies to do with the annual audit, school closings and cancellation, and flag displays.

Unanimously passed the first reading of policies on the district mission, vision, goals, and aims; the automatic external defibrillator (AED) program; staff maternity/parental leave; grievance procedure; reduction in professional workforce; student dress code; students with food allergies; and screening/testing of students.

Held an executive session to discuss real estate. No decisions were made during or after the executive session.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.