Moffat County runners race at state, football aims for playoffs: Bulldog Sports — Week of Oct. 23, 2019
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Thursday
4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys soccer at Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football at Delta
Friday
None
Saturday
9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball at Meeker
TBD Moffat County High School cross country at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Colorado Springs
Sunday
None
Monday
4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football vs. Delta at Grand Valley High School in Parachute
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
