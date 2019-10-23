Moffat County High School football competes in Delta this week, while Bulldog boys soccer rounds out its season on the road and cross country runners attend the state meet.

Andy Bockelman

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys soccer at Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football at Delta

Friday

None

Saturday

9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball at Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School cross country at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Colorado Springs

Sunday

None

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football vs. Delta at Grand Valley High School in Parachute

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.