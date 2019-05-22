Pepper Rhyne takes a run during the 2018 Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals. The event returns to Craig during Memorial Day weekend and Grand Old West Days.

Wednesday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School track and field season banquet at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth baseball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth baseball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Thursday

10 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation t-ball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation machine pitch at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

Friday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

10 a.m. “Where the West Stayed Young” Cowboy Action Shoot at Bears Ears Sportsman Club, Moffat County Road 7

6 p.m. Friday Twilight Scramble at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394

Saturday

TBD Hole-in-one contest and clinics at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394

8 a.m. “Where the West Stayed Young” Cowboy Action Shoot at Bears Ears Sportsman Club, Moffat County Road 7

3 p.m. Boys, Broncs, Barrels & Bulls Rodeo at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

3 p.m. Hole-in-one contest and clinics at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394

Sunday

8:30 a.m. “Where the West Stayed Young” Cowboy Action Shoot at Bears Ears Sportsman Club, Moffat County Road 7

9 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

1 p.m. 50th anniversary scramble tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394

Monday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Colorado State High School Rodeo Association State Finals at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation t-ball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation machine pitch at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.