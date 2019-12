The Moffat County High School FIRST Robotics program will host a kickoff event on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Moffat County Fairground Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way.

The fundraiser breakfast for the engineering education program runs from 8 to 10 a.m.

The cost is $5 per person, with all proceeds going to the robotics team.

For more information, call 970-824-7036.