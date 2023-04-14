 Moffat County Road 30 open to local traffic | CraigDailyPress.com
Moffat County Road 30 open to local traffic

Water rushes over Moffat County Road 30. The road has reopened to local traffic after flooding forced authorities to close it on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Moffat County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

Moffat County Road 30 has reopened to local traffic, according to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

A Friday morning news release said Moffat County Road and Bridge will be working on the road at milepost 2.6 and may have to close it to make necessary repairs. Flooding from spring runoff had closed CR 30, as the route was washed out and not passable.

