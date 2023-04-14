Moffat County Road 30 open to local traffic
Moffat County Road 30 has reopened to local traffic, according to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.
A Friday morning news release said Moffat County Road and Bridge will be working on the road at milepost 2.6 and may have to close it to make necessary repairs. Flooding from spring runoff had closed CR 30, as the route was washed out and not passable.
