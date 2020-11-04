Moffat County rescinds Stage 1 fire restrictions during Wednesday meeting

During a special Wednesday Board of County Commissioners meeting, Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume asked Commissioners Ray Beck, Don Cook and Donald Broom to adopt a resolution rescinding the the stage 1 fire restriction on open fires and open burning in the unincorporated areas of the county.

One month after moving back down to Stage 1 from Stage 2, Moffat County Moffat County will fully rescind Stage 1 fire restrictions effective Friday at 12:01 a.m.

“Through the course of each wild land fire season, we coordinate with all of our cooperators,” Hume said. “We have seven indices that we utilize as part of our decision making process of when to move into tighter restrictions, or when to move out of them.

“All those things coupled together, the decision was made Tuesday on our weekly call, for BLM, Wildlife Refugee and Moffat County to move out of Stage 1 restrictions,” Hume added.

Hume cited current fire conditions, the anticipated weather front rolling in this weekend, and other factors taken into account to make the decision to move out of Stage 1 restrictions.

Stage I Restrictions had previously prohibited the following activities in Moffat County:

Open burning, excepting fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds, charcoal grills and wood burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared of all flammable materials, and those other exceptions/exemptions as noted in Section 9 of Moffat County Ordinance 13-03.

Using explosive material: (i.e.: fireworks, blasting caps, tracer rounds, exploding targets or any incendiary device which may result in the ignition of flammable material.)

Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame; except within an area that is barren or cleared of all flammable material at least 10 feet on all sides from the equipment and possess a chemical pressurized five pound fire extinguisher and one round pointed shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches. The extinguisher and shovel may be kept with the welding supplies but must be readily available for quick use.

Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating or using any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order.

